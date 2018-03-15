Jubilee Party leaders benchmark against Cuba’s communist party

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – Top Jubilee Party officials accompanying President Uhuru Kenyatta have already held a series of meetings in Havana, Cuba with top officials of the ruling Communist Party of Cuba (CPC).

The first stop for the Jubilee team of Secretary General Raphael Tuju, Vice Chair David Murathe and Vice Treasurer Pamela Mutua was the CPC National Party School.

The trio was part of President Kenyatta’s advance party.

“The Cuban Party School is an important pillar of the party and has been instrumental in building a movement that has enabled Cuba to score several firsts,” a statement from the party reads.

Currently, President Kenyatta is in Havana, Cuba for a state visit that will be dominated by bilateral talks on health, trade and heritage.

State House stated that the President’s visit is expected to boost his efforts in achieving the ‘Big Four’ agenda, especially in the provision of efficient universal healthcare, whose formulae Cuba is touted as having cracked.

Cuba has a doctor-patient ratio of 1:150, compared to Kenya’s 1:16,000.

State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu said a debate on how and whether Kenya can have access to Cuba’s health capacity, including doctors, is a healthy one.