Jubilee leaders want Raila to be sincere in unity pact

, NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 24 – More than 10 Jubilee leaders are now urging NASA leader Raila Odinga to be sincere in the unity pact sealed with President Uhuru Kenyatta even as they prepare to kick off joint rallies aimed at uniting the country.

Led by Governors Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu), Joseph Lenku (Kajiado), Gatundu North MP Moses Kuria and other MPs, the leaders accused Odinga of sending what they described as ‘conflicting signals’.

They did not specifically mention scenarios of actions that make Raila insincere since the meeting with President Kenyatta at Harambee House.

Sonko, at the same, accused a section of unnamed MT Kenya leaders of holding night meetings to plot against Deputy President William Ruto who has declared interest to take over from President Kenyatta once he retires in 2022.

The leaders spoke even as Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula told off Odinga over the senate minority seat, saying he’s no longer interested with it.

He has vowed a major political battle against Odinga throughout until 2022 elections and will not attend the NASA summit.

Odinga had announced that the coalition will hold a summit to deliberate on Wetangula’s ouster, while insisting that NASA was still intact.

But Wetangula has declared that his ouster will be “messy with casualties” even as he joined forces with co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka—who were all excluded from the talks with the president.