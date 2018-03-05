Jimi Wanjigi’s father now sues the State, skips Nyeri court session

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – The father of controversial businessman Jimi Wanjigi has now sued the state claiming his family has been subjected to untold suffering and harassment solely because his son Jimi is closely associated with NASA leader Raila Odinga.

Maina Wanjigi is also seeking to stop his prosecution in relation to firearms recovered from his son’s residence last year.

Earlier, he skipped taking plea in a Nyeri Court facing charges of failing to keep his firearm safely as he is recovering from surgery.

According to his lawyer Kiogora Mugambi, Wanjigi has gone a surgical operation and will not be able to take plea in the next six months.

In his arguments, Kiogora also sought to have his client supplied with the charge sheet to familiarise himself with the charges he will be facing in the court.

He also wanted the matter be deferred since there was an ongoing petition in respect to the firearm in question before a Nairobi court.

Maina was summoned to appear and answer to charges of failing to keep safe custody of a firearm a day after his son was charged with 11 counts of being in possession of illegal firearms.