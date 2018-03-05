Jimi Wanjigi’s father now sues the State, skips Nyeri court session

Posted on by SIMON NDONGA
Shares
Maina Wanjigi is also seeking to stop his prosecution in relation to firearms recovered from his son’s residence last year/FILE

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – The father of controversial businessman Jimi Wanjigi has now sued the state claiming his family has been subjected to untold suffering and harassment solely because his son Jimi is closely associated with NASA leader Raila Odinga.

Maina Wanjigi is also seeking to stop his prosecution in relation to firearms recovered from his son’s residence last year.

Earlier, he skipped taking plea in a Nyeri Court facing charges of failing to keep his firearm safely as he is recovering from surgery.

Related Content

Court blocks charges against Wanjigi in Nyeri court
Odunga quashes Parliament petition against Edward Ouko
I’m an innocent man, Wanjigi says after 72 hours siege

According to his lawyer Kiogora Mugambi, Wanjigi has gone a surgical operation and will not be able to take plea in the next six months.

In his arguments, Kiogora also sought to have his client supplied with the charge sheet to familiarise himself with the charges he will be facing in the court.

He also wanted the matter be deferred since there was an ongoing petition in respect to the firearm in question before a Nairobi court.

Maina was summoned to appear and answer to charges of failing to keep safe custody of a firearm a day after his son was charged with 11 counts of being in possession of illegal firearms.

Popular
Kenyan pilots to halt Juba flights to force release of captured colleagues
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Raila slams foreign envoys ‘for meddling in Kenya politics’
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Foreign envoys fault NASA use of extra-constitutional means to challenge State
Posted on by JEREMIAH WAKAYA
Lawyers to boycott courts over disobedience by State officers
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Rights advocate Ndubi found inebriated near State House, claims drugged
Posted on by SIMON NDONGA
Recent
Populists battle to govern Italy as left collapses
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
South Korean envoys in historic trip to North, meet Kim
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Governors to work with ministry to achieve 10pc forest cover
Posted on by CAPITAL REPORTER
Seven YEDF staffers suspended in irregular loan pay-outs probe
Posted on by SIMON NDONGA
Ogeto urges court to dismiss case against his appointment
Posted on by RACHEAL MBURU