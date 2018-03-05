Jimi Wanjigi’s father expected in court Monday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi’s father is on Monday expected to appear at the Nyeri Magistrate’s court to answer charges relating to the possession of an illegal firearm.

The weapon was among those that were seized from Jimi’s house in Muthaiga last year in a police siege.

The summons for him to appear in court came even as the High Court in Nairobi stopped the criminal case against Jimi Wanjigi in Nyeri.

Justice George Odunga also stopped police from arresting him until his challenge is heard.

Odunga issued the order following an urgent application by Wanjigi through lawyer James Orengo.

He allowed Wanjigi to challenge the process in which the case in Nyeri was filed and observed that his constitutional rights had been violated.

According to the charge sheet in the Nyeri Law court, Wanjigi is facing 11 charges among them being possession of illegal firearms.