Interviews for position of DPP to kick-off Thursday

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – The search for the second Director of Public Prosecutions is expected to start on Thursday ahead of planned naming of the successful nominees next week.

There are ten candidates who were shortlisted by a committee selected to search for the nominees for the position following the appointment of Keriako Tobiko as Environment Cabinet Secretary.

After the interviews, the selection panel shall submit three names of those most qualified in order of performance to the President who will then choose one person and forward the name to the National Assembly for vetting.

Should Parliament approves the nominee, the President will make the appointment.

Those to be interviewed include Supreme Court Deputy Registrar Daniel ole Keiwua, former commissioner of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Thomas Letangule and lawyer Lucy Kambuni.

Also to be interviewed include the National Intelligence Service Senior Director Noordin Haji, Machakos Chief Magistrate Abdulkadir Ramadhan, Patrick Gumo and three deputy DPPs including Dorcas Oduor, Jacob Ondari and Nicholas Mutuku.