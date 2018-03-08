International Women’s Day to be commemorated Thursday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – The International Women’s Day is being commemorated on Thursday annually to celebrate the achievements of women, as well as acting as a catalyst for change when it comes to gender equality.

This year’s theme is “Press for Progress” and brings together global governments, women’s organisations, businesses and charities together under the banner of International Women’s Day.

It is a strong call to motivate and unite friends, colleagues and whole communities to think, act and be gender inclusive.

In Kenya, various organizations including the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights will be highlighting the heinous sexual and gender based violence in electoral conflict situations.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta in the meantime has rooted for women and youth empowerment.

Speaking as she presided over the inaugural Adebisi Babatunde Thomas Memorial Lecture at Strathmore University in Nairobi, she observed that the late professor’s vision on women and the youth resonated with her own priorities in accelerating action, advocacy and resources towards addressing the health challenges of women and children.

The First Lady said Kenya has its examples of great women who have boldly reached out into the world and made a significant difference in various areas of socio-economic development.

She cited the late professor Wangari Maathai as one of the greatest women who received the coveted Nobel Peace Prize alongside the first African elected female President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia.