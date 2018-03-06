Interior CS Matiangi leads delegation to troubled Mt Elgon region

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, his Lands and Environment counterparts Farida Karoney and Keriako Tobiko respectively are on Tuesday expected to tour the Mt Elgon region to solve a land crisis that has been persistent for the last 50 years.

This follows renewed killings there that have left 100 people dead and dozens families displaced.

The government wants to settle the dispute once and for all.

Hundreds of families in Mt Elgon are camping in primary schools following attacks by criminal gangs that have terrorised residents since the year started.

Officials say some 600 families have fled Korng’otuny and Kapkurongo villages following attacks by suspected Sabaot Land Defence Forces members.

According to police in the region, poor road and communication networks and lack of enough vehicles is a major impediment for them while responding to distress calls.