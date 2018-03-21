I’m not interested, Millicent Omanga tells Governor Sonko

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga says she is not interested in the Nairobi Deputy Governor’s position after Governor Mike Sonko listed her as one of the 22 potential candidates and asked Nairobi residents online to help him nominate one.

In a statement, Omanga said she is comfortable serving Kenyans in her current position in the Senate.

“I’m aware that Nairobi County Governor H.E Mike Sonko asked Nairobi residents to help him make a choice of his deputy from a list of motley personalities. I happen to be among the individuals the governor feels convinced can deputise him and help him implement his vision for Nairobi,” she said.

She stated that Sonko needs to settle for a young person since the bulk of the votes he got were from the youth.

“Even though I’m qualified to be a Deputy Governor, I strongly feel that Governor Sonko ought to settle for a young person. The bulk of votes he got were from the young people. More than 70 per cent of Nairobi population is youth. He therefore needs a young DG to inject vibrancy, freshness and innovativeness as he steers Nairobi to greatness,” she said.

“I wish to thank the governor for the faith he has in me and also wish to thank all those who suggested and continue to propose my name to him for the said position. That notwithstanding, I wish to clarify, and I hereby do vide this statement, that I’m comfortable serving Kenyans in my current capacity as a nominated Senator in the Senate of Kenya for the next five years.”

Sonko decided to seek help from his over one million Facebook followers on who to pick as the new Nairobi Deputy Governor.

Among those listed as possible Nairobi Deputy Governor are NRM General Miguna Miguna, Citizen TV presenter Ann Kiguta, businesswoman Ann Kagure, Bishop Margret Wanjiru and former Nairobi Town Clerk John Gakuo.

Others in the list include are Nairobi Education CEC Janet Ouko, former Member of Parliament Dennis Waweru, EALA member Simon Mbugua, Nairobi lawyer Karen Nyamu, former KTB Chairman Raymond Matiba, former PS James ole Kiyiapi and PS Irungu Nyakera.

The Nairobi Deputy Governor’s seat fell vacant after Polycarp Igathe tendered his resignation in January this year.

Governor Sonko has however assured Kenyans that due process will be followed when choosing his deputy.