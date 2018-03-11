IEBC rules out increasing constituencies in boundary review

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati has ruled out increasing the number of constituencies in the boundary review slated for early 2020.

Speaking in Makueni County on Saturday, Chebukati said that the Commission will only recommend the re-alignment of some ward boundaries based on population.

“The number of 290 constituencies is in the Constitution so the commission cannot increase those constituencies, but we can change their sizes because the law allows it so that some areas do not have advantage over others,” said Chebukati.

He said that wards shall be added or reduced according to the census report.

The announcement is likely to be met with Opposition from section of MPs who have been lobbying to have the constituencies split so that they can secure their political future.

The IEBC Chairman said the demarcation exercise which was last conducted in 2010, is likely to be delayed until after the 2019 population census results are out.

The Constitution states that the review must be done at intervals of not less than eight years and not more than 12 years, but should be completed at least 12 months before a General Election of Members of Parliament, coming up in 2022.