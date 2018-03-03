Hunt on for man behind Friday killing of 4 APs, reservist in Mandera

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Security agencies are on the hunt for the man responsible for Friday morning’s killing of four Administration Police officers and a reservist.

The man in-charge of the Al Shabaab militia who carried out the attack has been identified as Jamaa Nuh Abdile.

The five law enforcement officers were killed when a police station and camps were attacked in the wee hours in a co-ordinated ambush.

“At about 2am more than 100 suspected Al Shabaab terrorists attacked Fino Police Station and AP camp in Mandera county, resulting in a fierce exchange of fire between the terrorists and our officers. The attackers managed to set ablaze one of the camps and destroyed a nearby Safaricom Communication mast rendering the area out of GSM reach.

“The attackers had earlier planted IEDs along the road leading to the camps which slowed down movement of officers from nearby camps to support the officers under attack in Fino,” a statement issued by the Office of the Inspector General of Police on Friday, reads.

When he visited Northern Kenya earlier this week, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi instructed the security agents to be unrelenting in their pursuit of the terrorist element.

Three suspects were on Wednesday arrested after security officers repulsed Al Shabaab militants who tried to attack two police stations in Wajir.

The three were nabbed after being pursued by combined forces of GSU and AP from Ijara camps following the failed attacks.

Abdile, the IG’s office informed, fled to Somalia with his fellow attackers but assured “we are hot on their trail,” after reporting that an unknown number in their ranks were also fatally wounded when the Kenyan forces fought back.