High Court finds Ngilu validly elected Kitui governor

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – The High Court has upheld the election of Charity Ngilu as Kitui Governor, dismissing a petition filed by the former governor Julius Malombe.

Justice Pauline Nyamweya has validated Ngilu’s election after finding that Malombe failed to prove that the August election was not free and fair.

She has found that the issues he raised of voter bribery, intimidation and ballot stuffing, went unproven as was his claim that his agents were ejected from the tallying centre. “I find that the irregularities reported could not have affected the outcome of the results.”

He has therefore been ordered to pay Sh6 million in costs to be shared between the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision and Ngilu.

Happy with the judgement, Ngilu has extended an olive branch to Malombe by expressing a willingness to learn from his experiences as the former county governor, in the interest of her constituents.