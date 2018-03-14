Heavy rains cause 4-metre-wide crevasse on Narok-Mai Mahiu road

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – Narok—Mai Mahiu road has been closed after a section caved in due to heavy rains experienced in many parts of the country.

Police are now urging motorists to use alternate routes on the Nakuru Highway, especially those going to or coming from Kisii and Narok.

Several vehicles are stuck, while others have been washed away by floods but no casualty has been reported so far because drivers and passengers were saved in time.

According to police, “the affected area is almost four metres wide and would take time to reconstruct.”

Motorists from Kisii, Bomet and Narok headed for Nairobi are advised to use the Kericho route; the same for those from Nairobi.

The rains have caused massive damage on the section of the road as floods from nearby mountains rage downstream.