Heavy rains bring grief mixed in with relief as weatherman predicted

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Nairobi County’s poor drainage system was on display yet again on Friday following a heavy downpour as alerted by the meteorological department.

Nairobi’s South C and residences constructed on or near wetlands and riparian land were worst affected.

Some houses were rendered uninhabitable following the floods, while vehicles were seen halfway submerged.

The afternoon rain also caused a major gridlock on roads, with traffic extending for kilometers.

On Wednesday, the weatherman warned of the heavy downpour warning those in low lying areas to relocate to higher ground.

In Nyeri, the Kenya Red Cross reported, residents of Asian Court Estate were marooned.

In Tharaka South, a woman and her two teenage children were killed by a lightning strike as they sought shelter from the rain.

Those interviewed by Capital FM News and affected by the flooding, accused the Nairobi County Government of failing to put in place mitigating measures despite warnings from the meteorological department.

Many however, welcomed the rains on account of the punishing drought and expressed hope the weatherman’s prediction that they will be short-lived will be proven wrong.