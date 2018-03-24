GSU graduation moved to Wednesday next week

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – Graduation for the General Service Unit recruits has been moved from Thursday next week to Wednesday.

Police Headquarters said the decision was made on Sunday afternoon but no reason was given.

The event will be held at the General Service Unit training school in Embakasi.

“Please inform the public that the graduation that was scheduled for Thursday March 29 has been moved to Wednesday March 28,” Police Spokesman Charles Owino told Capital FM News.

It follows the Friday event at the Kenya Police Training College in Kiganjo where over 3,500 recruits who underwent a nine-month basic training under a new curriculum that focuses on enhancing national security graduated.

During the Pass –out President Uhuru Kenyatta said the multi-agency approach promoted by the government has boosted the war against organized crime, recording significant success in dealing with threats to national security.

He also urged the new police officers to uphold discipline and fidelity to the rule of law as they are expected to maintain the highest standards of integrity and professionalism while performing their duties.

“You have just taken your oath of allegiance and Kenyans will be watching your every step as they expect to receive quality policing services from you owing to your superior training,” the President told the new police officers, saying they will also be expected to appreciate the diversity of the Kenyan culture as they serve in different parts of the country.

Noting that the country still faces the threat of terrorism, violent extremism and radicalization as well as traditional crimes like pick pocketing, the President appealed to all Kenyans to play their role in fighting crime by passing to the police vital information on any suspicious happenings in their neighbourhoods.

“Security agencies alone cannot effectively eliminate these challenges. Together, we are better placed to successfully fight crime,” he said.