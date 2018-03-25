Govt to issue 50,000 titles to Nairobi County, says DP Ruto

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 25 – The national government will issue some 50,000 title deeds for Nairobi County, Deputy President William Ruto said on Sunday.

Ruto said the title deed are ready for issuance.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta and I take the matter of Nairobi very seriously. We have 50,000 title deeds for Nairobi and we will issue them out very soon,” said the Deputy President.

Speaking during a Sunday service at PCEA Evergreen Church in Runda, Ruto said the Jubilee government is committed to resolving all the problems affecting Kenyans, especially the land matters.

“We know there are a lot of challenges, but we will fix them,” he said.

He was accompanied by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who also said they will protect all public and private property in Nairobi from hands of grabbers.

“We are going to protect all the people, irrespective of their religion, tribal, race or their financial background. I have personally helped protect a lot of land belonging to churches from grabbers who were preying on them,” said Sonko.

The Governor said they will not sit down and watch as widows, orphans and other less fortunate people on in Nairobi being thrown out of their land or property.

At the same time, Sonko said they are firmly behind Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022, adding that they are some cartels who wants to kill this vision.

He said currently all the elected leaders should focus on service delivery.

“There are cartels in the system who want to use blackmail concerning the 2022 politics. However, let us focus on building the nation and avoid being devious,” he said.

The Nairobi City County Governor said a tribal outfit should not be used to decide fate of millions of Kenyans in matters of national politics.

“Let’s focus in building the nation. Those elected should focus on the mandates and we know that they Kikuyus are firmly united in 2022 they will support William Ruto. Other tribes will also support him,” said Sonko.

During the church fundraiser service, Ruto donated Sh3 million and another Sh3 million from President Uhuru Kenyatta who was not in attendance. Sonko donated Sh1 million.

The service was also attended by Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, nominated Senator Beth Mugo, MPs Kanini Kega (Kieni) Timothy Wanyonyi (Westlands), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South) among other leaders.