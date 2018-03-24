Govt assures farmers of more pyrethrum sector funding

Shares

, NAKURU, Kenya Mar 24 – The government has assured that it will provide the necessary funding for research in the pyrethrum sector.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe has urged farmers in Nakuru and all the other 17 pyrethrum growing counties to plant the cash crop since the government was committed to ensure that they ripped benefits.

He also said the government would help reclaim the lost markets in Europe, America, China and Australia.

Speaking during the launch of Pyrethrum Revival Program at Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation site in Molo, Lesiyampe who was accompanied by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui said the government wanted Kenya to go back to its position of the best and largest producer of pyrethrum in the world.

“It is unfortunate that pyrethrum production in the country has reduced from 18,000 metric tonnes in the late 90s and early 2000 to a meagre 500 tonnes currently,” he said.

The PS noted that many countries wanted pyrethrum from Kenya but the production was too low for export, hence the need for farmers to step up their efforts.

He said any attempts by cartels and brokers to sabotage pyrethrum production revival would be dealt with ruthlessly.

Lesiyampe said the government had established regulations to ensure that farmers deliveries were paid within 15 to 30 days as a way of encouraging production.

He noted that there were people who were already fighting the revival even before it was officially launched by making fake claims in the media.

Governor Kinyanjui said his administration would ensure farmers get good pyrethrum seeds to ensure the flowers have high pyrethrin content.

He said flower production was the county’s largest priority adding that his administration had allocated the sector Sh29 million through its first supplementary budget.

“The country government with the help of the County Assembly will allocate another funding to the sector in September,” he said.

Kinyanjui noted that 70 per cent of pyrethrum production in Kenya was from Nakuru.

He added that Pyrehrum had the best returns as it was selling at between Sh160 and Sh170 per kilo.