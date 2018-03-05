Governors to work with ministry to achieve 10pc forest cover

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – The Council of Governors (GoG) has committed to collaborating with the national government to curb against depletion of forests in the country.

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok who is the CoG Chairperson said during a press briefing Monday that counties are working with the Ministry of Environment and forestry on a joint policy paper to safeguard the country’s forest cover.

According to Nanok, the National Environment Management Authority has also accepted a proposal to gazette county officials as enforcement officers of the ongoing plastic bag ban.