Four APs, reservist killed in dawn attack on Mandera camps

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – Four Administration Police officers and a reservist were on Friday morning killed in an Al Shabaab attack in Mandera.

Police say the officers were ambushed at two camps in Fino Ward in Lafey area, at dawn.

According to police, a communication mast serving the area was also destroyed by the attackers thought to have fled to Somalia.

North Eastern Regional co-ordinator Mohamud Saleh said the attackers targeted Administration and Kenya Police camps in the area.

Two other officers who were missing have been found alive.

The attack comes barely four days after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi visited the region, following the murder of three primary school teachers in Wajir County.

A day after he left Wajir, Al Shabaab terrorists attempted to raid two police camps but were repulsed, with three being arrested.

CS Matiangi urged the locals to work closely with security authorities to secure the region.

Northern Kenya has been the worst hit by terror, largely because of its closeness to war-torn Somalia, from where the militia operates.