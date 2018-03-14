Former President Moi responding well to treatment in Tel Aviv

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – Former President Daniel Arap Moi is doing well and responding positively to treatment in a Tel Aviv hospital where he was flown for a medical check-up on Sunday morning.

According to his spokesman, “he is in high spirits and should be home soon.”

The former President’s doctors booked him in a hospital in Tel Aviv where they were eager to get a second opinion on his knee, which has been a source of discomfort.

The former Head of State was accompanied by his son Senator Gideon Moi and physician David Silverstein.

Moi, who will turn 94 on September 2, ruled Kenya for 24 years between 1978 and 2002 and has enjoyed good health since leaving office.

However, in January 2017 the former president underwent minor surgery on his knee at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi, before being released.

The problem begun on July 30, 2006 after the he was involved in an accident involving his Range Rover and Nissan Pick-up at the Rukuma View Point in Limuru.

Moi was travelling to Kabarak from Machakos where he had presided over a graduation ceremony at Scotts Theological College.