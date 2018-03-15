Former President Moi discharged from hospital, out and about in Israel

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – Former President Daniel Arap Moi has been discharged from Ichalov Hospital in Tel Aviv where he underwent a series of medical check-ups.

A statement from his spokesman explains that the former president will spend the day visiting holy sites in Israel and the city of Jerusalem, but there is no indication on when he is expected back home.

Moi was flown to Israel at the weekend for a check-up with the condition of his knee being a cause for concern to his doctors locally.

He was accompanied to Israel by his son Gideon and personal doctor David Silverstein.