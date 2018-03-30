Forest management Task Force term extended by 30 days

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 30 – The Government has extended the term of the Task Force inquiring Forest Resources Management and Logging activities in the country for 30 days.

The Task Force’s term was extended after handing over an interim report to Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko, two weeks after it was formed.

He said the task force needs more time since a number of critical activities like public hearings, field visits and consultative meetings with stakeholders are still pending.

“The request has been considered and approved by the Deputy President. Accordingly, the term of the task force now stands extended for a period of 30 days from today,” the CS said in a statement sent to Newsrooms on Friday.

The Task Force which was formed after a prolonged drought in the country blamed on the destruction of the forests was Gazetted on February 26.

According to CS Tobiko, the Government has already started considering the recommendations of the task force that was formed on February 26.

The CS said, in a week’s time the ministry will be reviewing concerns raised over the 3 months moratorium against logging.

“The Deputy President has also noted concerns raised regarding the scope of the declared moratorium and has instructed me to convene an urgent consultative meeting to address and clarify the issues,” the CS said.

The team is headed by the Green Belt Movement Chairperson, Marion Wakanyi Kamau.

Other members of the special task force are Environment Institute of Kenya Vice Chairperson, Linda Munyao, Rhino Ark Charitable Trust Executive Director, Christian Lambrechts, Kenya Association of Manufacturers chief executive Phyllis Wakiaga, and Kenya Water Towers Agency Chairperson, Isaac Kalua.

Also serving as members of the taskforce will be prominent corporate lawyer and Kenya Commercial Bank Director, Adil Khawaja, Kenya Private Sector Alliance Environment, Water and Natural Resources Sector Board Chairperson, Duncan Kimani, Central Trade Union official Ernest Nadome as well as lawyers Faith Waigwa and Gideon Kilakoi.

Kenya has in the recent past been faced with an unprecedented drought that has left 3.4 million of its population food insecure with the number projected to rise to 3.9 million in 2018.

The environmental crisis has triggered a major tree-planting campaign aimed at restocking Kenya’s forests.