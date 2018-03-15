Five killed in Mwingi flash flood

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Mar 15 – Five people have died after being swept away by flash floods while attempting to cross River Enziu, Mwingi East in Kitui county.

The five are reported to have been on a lorry ferrying charcoal before being washed away.

According to Mwingi East OCPD Munene, River Enziu unexpectedly broke it banks while the deceased were in the process of making their crossing.

“Those who were in the lorry tried to climb up but the water was too much. It covered the lorry and washed them away,” said an eye witness.