FAO to spearhead conservation of water catchments in Taita Taveta

, WUNDANYI, Kenya, Mar 7 – The United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization will partner with the Taita Taveta County Government to promote conservation of water catchment areas while promoting alternative sources of livelihood to reduce environment degradation.

Lands and Water officer Michael Gitonga said during a meeting with county officials yesterday that through the partnership, FAO intends to minimize tree cutting and put in place sustainable solutions while empowering the locals.

To realize this, FAO’s Land Program Manager Husna Mbarak announced that Taita Taveta had been identified as a cattle fattening zone by the Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani secretariat and that attention of the potential investors will go towards boosting livestock production.

Environment and Natural Resources County Executive Committee Member Clarice Mnyambo welcomed FAO’s announcement terming it as a key step in the realization of forest conservation and food security.