Facebook suspends Cambridge Analytica accounts

, California, US, Mar 17 – Facebook has suspended the account of controversial data and communication firm Strategic Communication Laboratories, including its analytics company, Cambridge Analytica.

In a statement issued by Paul Grewal, VP and Deputy General Counsel, Facebook says Cambridge Analytica irregularly received personal data of Facebook users from an app developed by Dr. Aleksandr Kogan who had violated the social media’s data policy.

“Like all app developers, Kogan requested and gained access to information from people after they chose to download his app. His app, “thisisyourdigitallife,” offered a personality prediction, and billed itself on Facebook as “a research app used by psychologists.”

Approximately 270,000 people downloaded the app.

Facebook says it has taken the action of suspending Cambridge Analytica after learning that the firm lied to the social media platform that it had destroyed all data it had received from Kogan back in 2015.

The social media giant says that although Kogan gained access to the user information in a legitimate way, with approximately 270,000 people downloading the app, sharing the data with SCL/Cambridge Analytica and Christopher Wylie of Eunia Technologies “violated our platform policies.”

Upon learning the irregular sharing of user’s information, Facebook demanded that all the parties destroy the data.

“Several days ago, we received reports that, contrary to the certifications we were given, not all data was deleted. We are moving aggressively to determine the accuracy of these claims. If true, this is another unacceptable violation of trust and the commitments they made,” said Grewal.

Cambridge Analytica has been accused of spinning social media narratives to shape public sentimeBrexitpecially in political campaigns with President Donald Trump win in the US elections and brexit cited as some of its works.

The analytics firm has also been linked with President Uhuru’s Jubilee Party during the 2017 election but both the party and Cambridge Analytica have refuted the claims.