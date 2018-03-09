Ex PS Mangiti, 22 others acquitted in Sh47mn NYS case

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Former Devolution Permanent Secretary Peter Mangiti and 22 others have been acquitted in the Sh47 million National Youth Service case.

Trial magistrate Lawrence Mugambi has freed the suspects for lack of evidence.

In his ruling whether the accused persons should be put on their defense, Mugambi said the prosecution has failed to establish a prima facie case against them.

In the case, Mangiti and his co-accused persons had denied that on December 12 2014 unlawfully disposed the millions.

However, Selesio Karanja who was in charge of procurement has a case to answer.

The magistrate said according to evidence adduced so far, the prosecution has established a prima facie case against him over fraudulent procurement.

Among the charges that the suspects faced include abuse of office, willful failure to comply with procurement laws and fraudulent acquisition.

Mangiti is not off the hook yet as he faces charges in the Sh791 million NYS case facing key suspects Ben Gethi , Josephine Kabura and others.