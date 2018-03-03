End of an era as Simmers Bar and Restaurant brought down

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – As city residents shielded themselves from the heavy downpour that visited last evening, the era of Simmers restaurant along Kenyatta avenue, was coming to an end.

Simmers was a watering hole frequented by aged revelers, a majority of whom were fanatics of the Rhumba played from early afternoon to night.

Many benefitted indirectly from Simmers’ business including the taxi drivers who would ferry customers to and from the restaurant.

A spot check by Capital FM News has established that police officers are still manning the space where it used to sit.

“It is a new beginning. Something new and better will be constructed in a few months’ time,” an auctioneer said.

Possible investors were seen issuing directives to the auctioneers to clear the debris and maybe set-up another investment at the same spot that served as a landmark for those new to the city.

“A fence should be put up as fast as possible,” one could be heard saying.

The restaurant was owned by former Kimilili Member of Parliament Suleiman Murunga, who has protested the eviction.

“We defend the authority and independence of the Judiciary but must call out instances of outright incompetence and impunity like this by Magistrate Orenge. How can an order of eviction be issued pending the hearing of a suit for vacant possession of Simmers Bar and Restaurant?” lawyer Nelson Havi posed on Twitter.