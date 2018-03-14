Education officials embark on early grade math assessment tour

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – A joint Mission comprising senior Education officials were on Wednesday scheduled to carry out an inspection of the effectiveness of early grade Mathematics 1 and 2 in Public Primary Schools throughout the country.

The officials will inspect schools in several counties including Taita Taveta, Nandi, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Trans Nzoia, Busia, Laikipia and Nairobi.

The exercise, which is called classroom observation, will involve senior education officials and administrators who sit-in on classes, observe and make notes on the teacher’s handling of the curriculum.

The purpose of the exercise is to provide teachers with constructive, critical feedback aimed at improving their classroom management and instructional techniques.

The mission will also look at various aspects of education and how they conform to the best management practices in terms of procurement, finance and social safeguards.

The two day exercise is conducted under the Kenya Primary Education Development (PRIEDE) project and is being implemented under the supervision of the World Bank to support Early Grade Mathematics (EGM) in the public primary school education sub-sector in Kenya at a cost of USD 88.4 million.

The grant, approved by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) is intended to benefit 6 million pupils in grade 1 and 2 who will profit from improved early grade mathematics textbooks.

This funding is also expected to help Kenya address key challenges in primary education as well as provide catalytic funding to help Kenya address areas not yet fully covered by other initiatives in basic education.

The project which is in its third year of implementation has beyond benefitting pupils, built he capacity of government staff and institutions.