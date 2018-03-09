Education Ministry defends quality of school texts

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – The Ministry of Education has refuted claims that the textbooks distributed to schools had errors, instead stating that they were picked out of the Orange Book—a document that contains a list of approved textbooks for Primary and Secondary Schools.

Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said the government picked the textbooks “from an already existing blueprint of prescribed textbooks that schools have always used.”

He was responding to allegations the textbooks the Ministry distributed to schools following a shift in book distribution policy, had errors.

Kipsang further said that the government will not back down on the new policy, describing it as an effective and efficient method in ensuring all learners across the board received similar and quality instructional materials.

“The shift in book distribution policy is aimed at ensuring all children, regardless of the status of the school, receive quality instruction materials that would improve quality learning experience.”

He said the quality of textbooks informed the approval of and incorporation of the textbooks in the Orange Book.

He said the content in the hands of learners was of the highest quality.

Kipsang said in a bid to ensure equity, the Ministry, in conjunction with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) will ensure that 60 per cent of newly recruited teachers are deployed to Sub-County Schools and with an equal percentage of money for infrastructural support being disbursed to the same schools.

He said the content of curriculum instruction materials is always a work in progress necessitated by evolution of the society.

Kipsang assured stakeholders that the instructional materials that the government had approved and send to schools were of the highest quality, saying quality education is the focus of government now.