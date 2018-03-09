Duale to meet Jubilee MPs over CS Sicily impeachment

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Jubilee Party has tasked Majority Leader Aden Duale to mediate between Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki and Jubilee Members of Parliament over the planned impeachment.

Duale is set to chair a meeting where Ms Kariuki and the MPs will address the ongoing stalemate to avert the planned impeachment.

The MPs are opposed to Ms Kariuki’s decision of suspending Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Lily Koros as well as the appointment of the CEO of Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa).

According to the Majority Leader, Jubilee Party has agreed to use internal mechanisms to resolve disputes within the Legislature and the Executive.

Duale has expressed confidence that a solution will be reached during the planned meeting.

He said: “The meeting will seek to address the concerns of both the Cabinet Secretary and MPs and I am confident we will reach an agreement.”