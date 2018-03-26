DPP nominee says he won’t be swayed by links to politician Haji

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s choice for the post of Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji says he will not be swayed by political affiliations because he is related to Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji.

He told the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee of the National Assembly that he will be guided by the Constitution in implementing his agenda at DPP.

Haji who is a Deputy Director with the National Intelligence Services pledged that if confirmed he will work for the people of Kenya.

MPs were split on whether the he should publicly declare his net wealth with Uasin Gishu County Woman Rep Gladys Shollei terming it an invasion of privacy but Nominated MP Shamalla and Kisumu Town West said the matter was aimed at preventing conflict of interest.

Haji stated that he will also strive to create synergies within the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions that will aim to bring accountability especially in the justice system.

He explained that for this to happen, the cooperation between the police, Judiciary and other stakeholders has to be enhanced.

“If accorded the honor of becoming the Director of public Prosecutions, my fidelity to our constitution and the ideals it espouses for us in public service shall be my guide as I lead my team at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution. I also intend to use pursue a very specific set of goals in delivering the mandate of this office,” he stated.

He further indicated that his goal will be to create a body whose aim will be to improve and sharpen the skills of existing prosecutors.

“In view of the complex and rapidly evolving crimes, the traditional approach to litigation must change. It is important to re learn our way of doing things at the ODPP. I intend to equip our prosecutors with the requisite skills and capabilities necessary to deliver their mandate within a global context. To this effect, in intend to establish a prosecution practice institute,” he said.

He further emphasized that he will be seeking to strengthen the existing infrastructure and improve the links within the whole criminal justice system.

At the start of his vetting, he stated that his experience as a public officer in various capacities has prepared him to understand the unique needs of investigators, prosecutors and law enforcement officers.

He said that this will ensure that his effectiveness during his tenure and to deliver as the DPP.

He singled out corruption as a rot in society and stated that he “intends to pursue specific goals in delivering the mandate of this office.”

Five Principal Secretary nominees, John Morangi, Alfred Cheruiyot, Jerome Ochieng’, Harry Kimtai and Susan Koech will also be vetted.

The DPP’s position fell vacant after Keriako Tobiko resigned, following his appointment as Environment Cabinet secretary.

The office holder will serve a maximum of eight years and the term is non-renewable.