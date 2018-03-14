Disgruntled dons hit the pavement in pursuit of contractual security

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – University teaching staff will on Wednesday hold demonstrations over the failure of the government to table a counter-offer on the 2017—2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The dons were expected to gather at the Nairobi University Graduation Square before marching to Parliament and Jogoo House where they are expected to present their petition.

The academicians on Tuesday sought Parliament’s intervention to help bring the government to the negotiating table.

They want Sh38 billion factored into the 2018/19 budget to cater for pension, medical insurance, car loans, mortgages and salaries which they said are grossly distorted.

The Universities Academic Staff Union secretary general Constantine Wasonga asked the Education Committee of the National Assembly to push public universities to release Sh3.56 billion for pension under two lapsed CBAs.

He said the universities did not remit Sh1.56 billion and Sh2 billion being retirement benefits under the 2010-2013 and 2013-2016 CBAs, respectively.

Wasonga told the committee their union members are overworked. He also accused Vice Chancellors of high-handedness. He said they often ignore their advice and dismissed the VCs calls for them to abandon the strike.

He wants representatives from the President’s Office, Education Ministry, SRC and the Treasury to be incorporated into the talks.

Education Committee Chairman Julius Melly said he would arrange for a joint meeting with university unions and the Vice Chancellors to deliberate on the issues raised.

