Deputy spy chief Haji nominated Director of Public Prosecutions

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Noordin Mohamed Haji as Director of Public Prosecutions.

His name was forwarded to the National Assembly for vetting and approval on Tuesday.

Haji who has been serving as the Deputy Director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) last week made it to the final list of three shortlisted candidates who included Senior Counsel Lucy Kambuni and Deputy Chief Public Prosecutor Jacob Ondari.

The candidates were listed by a panel headed by University of Nairobi law lecturer Elizabeth Muli which concluded interviewing candidates for the job on Friday last week.

A total of five staff members at the Office of the Director of Public Persecutions (ODPP) had expressed interest in the directorship, a position left vacant following Keriako Tobiko’s resignation.

Tobiko resigned to take over as Cabinet Secretary in charge of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

Those at the ODPP who expressed interest are Ondari, his co-deputy Dorcas Oduor, Nicholas Mutuku, James Mungai and Patrick Gumo.

Others who were eying the directorship were Daniel ole Keiwa, the Supreme Court Deputy Registrar as well as Senior Principal Magistrate, Abdulkadir Ramathan.

President Kenyatta also forwarded to Parliament the name of Justice Kihara Kariuki, the current Court of Appeal President, whom he has picked as the successor of Attorney General Githu Muigai who tendered his resignation earlier in the year.

In other appointments, former Transport and Infrastructure Principal Secretary John Musonik, was named the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining.

Also appointed to the newly created ministry positions are Hassan Noor Hassan and Mohamed Ibrahim Elmi who will act as principal assistants to the Sports and Environment Cabinet Secretaries respectively.

President Kenyatta also nominated and forwarded to Parliament for vetting six new Principal Secretaries; namely Harry Kimutai (Livestock), Alfred Cheruiyot (Correctional Services), Fred Sigor (Irrigation), Jerome Ochieng (ICT), Susan Komen (East African Community), and John Omenge (Mining).

Richard Titus Ekaim, Eng. John Okuna Ogango, and former Migori Senator Wilfred Machage were nominated to ambassadorial positions.

Their names were also transmitted to the National Assembly for vetting and approval.