Demolitions to continue, to pave way for quality developments – Sonko

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – The construction of the ongoing Sh800 million wholesale and retail market in Embakasi West sub-county is ongoing, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said.

Sonko’s administration led by County Executive Committee members Veska Kangogo (Agriculture), Mohamed Dagane (Roads and Transport) on Thursday toured the construction site.

The market, which has a capacity to accommodate over 4,000 traders, is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project by the contractor constructing Outering Road.

“The market will provide an opportunity to women and youth to engage in trade for decent livelihoods,” says Sonko.

He said upon completion, the market will help decongest county markets and increase access to quality, affordable and sustainable food for a healthy nation.

At the same time, Sonko said they are in the process of decentralizing County Fire and Disaster Management Services.

He said they are set to utilize part of Sh28.2 billion set aside for County Fire and Disaster Management Services in the construction of fire station in Waithaka and Kangundo Road.

The construction of these two fire stations has faced challenges in commencing in construction work due to encroachment on the land by private developers.

Sonko said they have however embarked in a process of repossessing the lands to avoid the recalling of the Funds back to the National Treasury.

“The current demolitions at Kangundo Road will pave way for the handing over of the cites to the contractors who should complete the work within 12 months,” said Sonko.

The station will have fully equipped fire engines, ambulances, boreholes and other facilities that will enable the county to respond to disasters in a timely manner.

The residents of Mowlem ward and the surrounding wards will benefit from this important resource.

“The county will also provide adequate resources through the 2018/2019 budget to ensure that fire rescue and emergency services are available to the people of Nairobi in all the 17 sub counties,” he said.

Veska said that its one of Sonko’s manifesto and issues to do with cleanness should be in focus, since Nairobi is a commercial hub.

“This is a commercial city. We should keep the city clean and focus on development,” she said.