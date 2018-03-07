DCI opens investigation into ‘untouchable’ tout

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – The Director of Criminal Investigations has opened a file to probe the activities of a notorious tout working for Meru SACCO, who is said to enjoy police protection.

Nairobi Police Chief Joseph Ole Tito ay said Wednesday the CID boss will be seeking to establish the activities of the tout and whether he has been colluding with senior police officers, especially those at Nairobi’s Central Police Station.

“We want to establish whether what has been portrayed is correct. Felix (Mwingirwa) is not untouchable and is not above the law,” he said during a press conference at the Nairobi Police headquarters.

He is calling on members of the public to come out and share information with regards to the accusations levelled against the tout.

According to the police boss, three assault cases involving the tout are pending in court, with one dating back to 2004.

“Felix like any other Kenyan and is not above the law. The three cases that are pending before a court of law are yet to be concluded and therefore we have nothing to do with cases that before a court of law,” he said.

He says preliminary investigations into the most recent reported incident indicate that the assault was motivated by a dispute over the management of the SACCO in which the tout is an official.

The tout has also filed a case against his colleagues, who he accuses of destroying his car.

The tout has been accused of collecting bribes on behalf of police officers, who in turn offers security to him.