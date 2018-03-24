DCI boss Kinoti denies linking suspect conning MPs to Sabina Chege

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 24 – Kenya’s top detective George Kinoti has denied claims that he directly linked a suspect accused of conning MPs to Murang’a Senator Sabina Chege.

Kinoti said, contrary to reports in sections of the media, at no point did he tell MPs that Sabina has a special relationship with the suspect.

“I did not say that,” he told Capital FM News on Friday, “the media misinterpreted what I said.”

He said he only said that most of the complainants are known to the suspect in one way or another-but did not single out Sabina.

“The stories published in the media are not only false but misleading,” he said.

Police are already looking for the suspect who is said to have registered a phone number in Chege’s name, which he used to solicit money from Members of Parliament, Cabinet Secretaries and other influential individuals.

Kinoti said the man is a former Devolution Ministry official who also registered a phone line in the name of the Murang’a Women Representative.

The man was identified by the detectives as Wazir Benson Masubo Chacha—who used to impersonate as the Personal Assistant to the then Cabinet Secretary at the Ministry Anne Waiguru.

“He has conned many MPs through those tricks because he impersonated as the PA to Waiguru,” Kinoti said.

He is aged 25 years old.

“We are looking for him to face charges in the ongoing investigations,” Kinoti added, “we have enough evidence to take him to court.”

While urging the public to volunteer information that can lead to his arrest, he also gave the suspects the option of giving himself in for questioning, saying, “he cannot hide forever. It is just a matter of time before we get him because we have a lot of complaints against him.”

Police said they have conducted extensive investigations and have even identified a place in Nairobi’s Dandora where he acquired the line using an Identity Card that does not belong to him.

The attendant who registered the line for him aware that the ID did not belong to him has been arrested and is due in court.

Detectives said they had established that the suspect was operating five lines which have since gone off following complaints by the MPs in recent days.

Several MPs have complained that they sent money to the suspect thinking it was the Murang’a Women rep after falling to his tricks.

He had been sending texts to MPs, Cabinet Secretaries and other high profile individuals in odd hours, saying he is in an emergency situation and needs money urgently.

Several MPs often fell to his tricks and sent money, only to learn the following day that Sabina was not the recipient whenever they sought to know what the problem.

But some of the MPs still insisted they believed it was Sabina because the names appearing on the MPESA confirmation were hers, forcing her to raise the matter in Parliament last week.

The MPESA line was registered under the names Sabina Wanjiku Chege.

“He once sent three CSs messages at night asking for money and they believed it was me after sending the cash because of the confirmation texts from MPESA, but it wasn’t me. I was surprised when those who sent money asked,” Sabina told the National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security.

Among leaders who fell victim of the scam are National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, CSs Eugene Wamalwa, Margaret Kobia, former MP Jackoyo Midiwo, former Migori Senator Wilfred Machage.

They all sent cash ranging between Sh20,000 to Sh150,000 on diverse dates.