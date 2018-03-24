CS Yatani demands answers from NSSF over stalled Hazina Trade Centre

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 24 – Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has now directed the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to furnish him with a detailed report on the controversial Hazina Trade Centre.

Yatani said he is specifically interested in the financial, legal and technical status of the project, following claims of misappropriation of funds.

“Let me assure all Kenyans that the government will ensure that public resources are prudently managed and that administrative or legal measures will be instituted against anyone found culpable by acts of commission or omission on this particular project,” the CS warned.

This follows a visit there by MPs from the Parliamentary Investment Committee (PIC) earlier this week, when they questioned the project’s finances among other issues.

Yatani said he wants the report presented to him by Tuesday next week.

It is important to note that this phase of the project, whose construction started in January 2014 has had numerous challenges including court cases,” he said in a statement issued on Friday.