CS Tobiko to receive interim report by forests task force

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko is Monday set to receive an interim report by the taskforce set to look into the forest resources, management and logging activities in Kenya.

The 10 member-task force had been given two weeks to come up with the report which is expected to give its findings and recommendations that will provide remedial actions on saving forest resources.

The task force is part of the measures put in place by the Environment Ministry to bring to an end wanton destruction of forests resources which put the nation’s transformative agenda at risk.

The task force has been engaging with stakeholders as well as undertaking a fact-finding survey on forest resources.

Already the Kenya Forest Service has made senior management changes in a bid to bring sanity in the organisation as well as to strengthen service delivery capacity.