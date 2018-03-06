CS Mucheru to appear before Senate Committee over TV shutdown

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – Information, Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru is on Tuesday expected to appear before the Senate Committee on ICT over the shutdown of local television stations.

Mucheru had last month been accused of undermining Parliament after failing to appear before the Committee to explain the shutdown.

The committee wanted him to explain why NTV, KTN, Citizen and Inooro stations were turned off during and after the swearing-in of NASA leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

Mucheru wrote a letter to Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye saying he was scheduled to attend a Cabinet meeting and would not be able to appear.

Members, led by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ had however said that they had written to the CS a week ago and he did not excuse himself in advance.