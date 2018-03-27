Court blocks Kinyua circular on retirement age for parastatal chiefs

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – The High Court has suspended a circular issued by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua on the age limit for parastatal bosses.

Justice Onesmus Mutua of the Employment and Labour Relations Court further stopped the government from implementing Kinyua’s circular that was sent to Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries in all ministries.

Last week, activist Okiya Omtatah moved to court challenging government decision to remove the age limit of all parastatals chiefs.

Kinyua issued the directive that CEO’s of public bodies will not be subjected to both the mandatory retirement age of 60 years and further said they can also serve for more than six years.

Omtatah has been ordered to serve the petition on Kinyua and the Public Service Commission before the end Tuesday.

The case will be heard on April 12.