Court blocks charges against Wanjigi in Nyeri court

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – The High Court in Nairobi has stopped the criminal case lodged in Nyeri against businessman Jimi Wanjigi.

Justice George Odunga has also prohibited police from arresting him until his case is heard and determined.

Odunga issued the order following an urgent application by Wanjigi through lawyer James Orengo.

He allowed Wanjigi to challenge the process in which the case in Nyeri was filed, and observed that his constitutional rights had been violated.

According to the charge sheet in the Nyeri Law court, Wanjigi is facing 11 charges, among them being possession of illegal firearms.