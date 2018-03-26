Controversy stalks Miguna Miguna on arrival in Kenya

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – There was drama at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Monday when lawyer Miguna Miguna arrived in Kenya after being expelled from the country, when immigration officers denied him unrestricted entry.

Miguna landed at the airport at 2.30pm after his deportation on February 6, but was held for more than four hours by the immigration officers.

The officers wanted the lawyer to surrender his Canadian passport, which he declined.

The officials, his lawyer Cliff Ombeta said, also wanted Miguna to apply for a six-month visa, considering him as a Canadian citizen, but he resisted.

His three lawyers among them Nelson Havi negotiated for his unconditional entry to the country with little success.

By 6.30pm, the standoff was still on but by now Senate Minority Leader James Orengo had joined the other lawyers.

“He should not surrender any document, he’s a Kenyan. That will be against the court order which directed he gets an unconditional entry,” lawyer Ombeta protested.

About 50 impatient supporters camped at the airport waiting for the self-styled National Resistance Movement General.

“We’re his foot soldiers…” Margaret Nganyi, a diehard supporter of NASA leader Raila Odinga said.

Another wondered, “why should they still hold him for that long, even after the (Raila-Uhuru Kenyatta) handshake?”

“If the handshake has any meaning, they should release Miguna. It appears no one wants him,” another said, while urging President Kenyatta and Odinga to intervene.

The lawyer has been out of the country since February, during which he engaged NRM supporters in various states within the US and the United Kingdom.

He was deported after his role in the January 30 swearing-in of Odinga as the People’s president.

His arrest came hours after taunting police over the arrest of lawmaker TJ Kajwang, who also played a crucial role during the five-minute event at Uhuru Park.