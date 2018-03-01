Conservationists protest disregard for injunction on SGR works in park

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – Tens of environmentalists gathered at Uhuru Park on Thursday, to protest the passage of the Standard Gauge Railway through the Nairobi National Park.

Construction, they accused, ongoing in the only such park in the world despite an injunction.

Speaking to Capital FM News Paras Chandaria, a wildlife photographer, expressed fear that if allowed to continue, the construction would see a rise in human-wildlife conflict.

“Do court orders have meaning anymore?” he wondered out loud. “This park means a lot to us and more so the country.”

Environmentalist David Mascall pointed out that the Southern bypass had already eaten into the park and warned that if the trend persists, Kenya would lose an important part of its historic heritage in a few years’ time.

“We are here to protest against impunity in this country,” Mascall said. “I live in Africa because of wildlife, what they’re doing is testing the waters, how far can we go?”

Kenya earns millions of shillings in revenue from tourists visiting the park annually.

The environmentalists intend to hand over a petition to the Office of the President and Kenya Railways Cooperative.