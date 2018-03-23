CJ Maraga to deliver keynote address at Harvard

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – Chief Justice David Maraga will on Friday give a keynote address at the Harvard Law School in Cambridge, Massachusetts during the 9th Annual African Development Conference.

During the event, the Chief Justice will speak on the Role of Justice, Good Governance, and the Rule of Law in eliminating poverty and attaining inclusive development.

The conference whose theme is ‘Our Time; Our Vision: Wielding Africa’s Potential for Sustainable Growth’, is an annual forum that convenes global leaders, business professionals, policy practitioners, government officials, students and alumni.

The conference offers a platform for the advancement of intellectual and practical discourse on potential solutions to challenges facing the African continent as well as highlighting innovative thinking.