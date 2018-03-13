City Hall to outsource Nairobi River revival plan

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – The Nairobi County Government is set to outsource the Nairobi River Regeneration Program services in an initiative that seeks to ensure clean waterways as well as conserving the riparian environment.

In an advert, Acting County Secretary Leboo ole Morintat said there has been an increase in water pollution in Nairobi River due to increased discharge of commercial and domestic effluents, which has tremendously affected the water characteristics.

He stated that this has adversely affected the water eco-system and reduced the usefulness of the waters within the county and downstream, a situation that calls for urgent intervention.

“To enable the Nairobi City County Government perform its mandate of ensuring clean waterways as well as conserving the riparian environment, it is necessary to outsource the Nairobi River Regeneration Program services,” he said.

He pointed out that the company sourced will be required to remove and transport solid waste from the river to designated disposal points as well as collaborate with Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company and Athi Water Service Board in stoppage of discharge and water pollution into the river.

He states that it will also be expected to collect litter and clear unwanted overgrown vegetation on the riparian area

“The selected company is also expected to design and undertake landscaping works along the river, plant trees and increase vegetation cover to improve the natural beauty of the river basin,” he said. “It is also expected to install litter bins and required furniture, provide public sanitation facilities along the riparian area.”

He explained that it shall undertake any other related works as shall be directed from time to time and offer suggestions on improvement of the terms of reference that they may feel would result in better implementation of the Nairobi River Regeneration and Rehabilitation program.

“Interested companies may obtain further information from the ”Head of Supply Chain 1st Floor City Hall annex, Door number 105 between 0800 to 1700 hours, through written communication not later than seven days before the deadline for submission of expression of interest.”