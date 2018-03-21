Chief among 5 charged with abducting 60 year-old woman in Kisii

Shares

, KISII, Kenya, Mar 21 – Five suspects, among them an interdicted chief were Wednesday charged at the Kisii Law Courts over the abduction of a 60-year old woman from Bokeire village who went missing two weeks ago.

Fredrick Nyambati Nyaruri, Benson Machuka, Joseph Moire Onduko, Reuben Onduso Ongeri and Christopher Oyugi Omwega appeared before senior resident magistrate, S.K. Onchoro and denied the charge.

They are accused of abducting Esther Bochaberi Oyugi on the night of March 11, 2018, at Bokeire sub-location Kisii south sub county, jointly with others not before court.

They were granted a bond of Sh200,000 each with a surety of a similar amount.

The case was set for hearing on August 15, 2018.