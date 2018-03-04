Challenge us on development; 2017 has come and gone, Ruto advises NASA

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Jubilee leaders to stop focusing on his 2022 presidential bid and concentrate on serving Kenyans.

Addressing congregants at the Africa Inland Church Missionary College in Ainaboi, Uasin Gishu County, the Deputy President stressed the need for leaders to deliver on their electoral promises.

“It is immoral, it is not right, it is unacceptable that we continue to manipulate the political space and influence the National discourse, to continuously be about electioneering and matters to do with positioning and sharing of power. We must be fair to the rest of Kenyans who are not in the political class and begin to focus on the things that matter,” he asserted.

He says the concern of all leaders should be service delivery but lately, leaders aligned to the Jubilee Government have taken to public forums politics of 2022, even before last year’s political dust settles.

But the DP has urged them to avoid squabbles, distractions, politics of division and focus solely on executing the development needs of the people, including bringing to fruition the Big Four agenda that focuses on manufacturing, healthcare, housing and food security.

“We should begin to focus on the things that matter; there are millions of young people who are looking to us to roll out our industrialisation plan so that they can get a job,” he said.

“Let us not be selfish and continue to manipulate this space so that it is about elections, sharing of positions, sharing of power… the political discourse between now and the next election must be about the empowerment of 45 million Kenyans.”