Catholic priest dies after celebrating morning mass in Nyeri

, NYERI, Kenya, Mar 3 – The Archdiocese of Nyeri is mourning the death of Fr James Mwai who was the Giakaibei parish priest.

According to Archbishop Anthony Muheria of the Nyeri Archdiocese, Fr Mwai felt unwell after celebrating the morning mass. He retired to his room where upon feeling weak, called for help and was aided onto his bed as a doctor from a neighbouring dispensary was sent for.

Unfortunately by the time the doctor arrived, Fr Mwai had already passed away.

After being informed, the Archbishop and several priests went to the parish where they confirmed the sad news.

“We prayed and comforted the priests and faithful as we waited on the police to carry out the necessary formalities,” he said.

Later, his body was moved to the Mathari Consolata Hospital mortuary.

Muheria refuted social media claims that Fr Mwai died during the way of the cross.