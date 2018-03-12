Capital Kids join stakeholders in raising awareness on human – wildlife conflict

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12- Conservationists and environmental stakeholders have continuously raised awareness over the increasing cases of human-wildlife conflict in several parts of Kenya, including the Nairobi National Park.

According to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), besides poaching and wildlife trafficking, the organization now has to deal with cases of increased human-wildlife conflict.

In a sensitization tour of the of the Nairobi National Park, Ole Sereni Hotel, Capital Kids Club and KWS sought to raise awareness on the importance of respecting the boundaries between wildlife sanctuaries and human settlements.

The team visited Empakasi Primary School which lies on the unfenced Southern border of the Nairobi National park.

During the tour they interacted with the children from the school with a special emphasis on educating them on how to enhance and sustain coexistence between people and wild animals.

“Communities and organizations bordering the national park should be at the forefront in protecting and conserving this unique offering,” said Ole Sereni Group General Manager, Karl Hala.

During the tour, the children and team participated in various team building activities from football to netball.

Their attention was further held with a thrilling puppet show.

From the onset, they also got a chance to talk with the local administration who highlighted the challenges they face in terms of human wildlife conflict especially at the border with the park.

Human-wildlife conflict has been in existence for as long as humans have existed and wild animals and people have shared the same landscapes and resources.

Kenya is endowed with an enormous diversity of ecosystems and wildlife species.

In particular, it is renowned for its diverse assemblage of large mammals like elephant, black rhino, leopard, buffalo and the lion.

This rich wildlife together with other attractions has for decades made the country an important tourist destination and hub for the lucrative tourist industry.

The rich biodiversity is partly attributed to diversity in landscape, ecosystems, habitats and convergence of at least seven bio-geographic units.

Human wild life conflict is a scenario where wildlife-induced damages to human property and life are neither controlled nor compensated, resulting in negative local attitudes being entrenched towards conservation and wildlife resources.