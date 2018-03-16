Buckle up, Met dept forecasts 5 more days of heavy rains

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) says the current heavy rainfall being experienced in most parts of the country is expected to continue for the next five days.

In a statement, the department stated that heavy rainfall of more than 50 mm is expected from today in Nairobi, Western Kenya, Central Rift Valley, Isiolo, Samburu and Garissa areas.

It said that the heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho and Bomet regions.

“The wet weather spell which is being experienced is expected to continue over several parts of the country for the next five days. The heavy rainfall is likely to continue on Saturday, March 17 over counties in the Western Kenya, South Eastern Lowlands,” it said.

It advised residents in urban and low lying areas to look out for floods and not walk or drive in moving water since it may be deeper and faster than it appears.

“Drivers should avoid over speeding because the roads become slippery and visibility is also reduced when heavy rains occur. Those in lightening prone areas should avoid sheltering under tall trees or next to grilled windows in the houses and walking in the open fields when it is raining,” it stated.

On Thursday, at least seven people were killed in flash floods as heavy rains continue to pound various parts of the country, causing devastating effects.

In Kitui, five people on a lorry ferrying charcoal were swept away by raging waters while crossing a river.

Two others were swept away in Narok and Mwingi late Wednesday, with police saying some deaths may have gone unreported.

In Nairobi, Narok, Kajiado, and Nakuru, heavy floods have rendered major roads impassable and even disrupted learning in schools which remain flooded since last night.