Be bold and vacate NASA, Mudavadi tells ODM

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31- The rift in the National Super Alliance continues to widen following the now famous golden handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his political rival Raila Odinga that left affiliate parties disgruntled.

The Musalia Mudavadi led party Amani National Congress now want Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement to cede its positions within the opposition, arguing they cannot cooperate with Jubilee while putting to check the same Government.

In a statement by Mudavadi through his press secretary Kibisu Kabatesi, has dismissed the notion that ODM has an upper hand within the coalition he founded, saying they are all equal partners.

“The infamous handshake wasn’t a NASA initiative but a personal cessation of hostilities between two individuals. We at NASA interpret the Handshake as a Jubilee ploy to split NASA and scuttle its stated inclusive and structured National Dialogue Agenda with connivance with our former partner,” reads the statement.

He says it is time for ODM to vacate the coalition since they no longer advocate for the NASA agenda while insisting the party is in continued violation of the Political Parties Act.

-Miguna woes to blame on ODM-

Mudavadi further says the woes currently facing Miguna Miguna, the controversial lawyer affiliated to the opposition should be blamed on Odinga’s party.

“The tribulations befalling the “nag shake” by victimizing Miguna are therefore self-inflicted by the ODM leader,” he asserted.

Miguna saga continues to steal the show on wrangles rocking the coalition.

Just before the lawyer returned to the country, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula was lost his position as the leader of the minority, a position that was assumed by Siaya Senator James Orengo, a member of ODM.

Later, Wetangula asked his counterparts in ODM to keep the position, saying he was no longer interested.

He, however, promised to make the divorce, “noisy, messy and will have casualties.”